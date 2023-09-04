Pembroke Pines man arrested in stabbing death of brother

MIAMI - Pembroke Pines police have arrested a man in the stabbing death of his brother.

Police said they responded Monday morning to a house located in the 300 block of SW 71st Avenue in reference to a welfare check.

"When officers arrived, they discovered some unusual circumstances which caused them to make entry into the residence," police said.

"Once inside the residence officers discovered a deceased male. As officers continued to check the residence, they located another male asleep in bed."

Police identified the dead man as 63-year-old Edgar Ernest Dubray, who appeared to have possible stab wounds, according to authorities.

Donald Steven Dubray, 61, was taken into custody. He faces 2nd Degree Murder charges.

