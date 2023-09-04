Watch CBS News
Local News

Pembroke Pines man arrested in stabbing death of brother

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Pembroke Pines police have arrested a man in the stabbing death of his brother.

Police said they responded Monday morning to a house located in the 300 block of SW 71st Avenue in reference to a welfare check.

"When officers arrived, they discovered some unusual circumstances which caused them to make entry into the residence," police said.

"Once inside the residence officers discovered a deceased male. As officers continued to check the residence, they located another male asleep in bed."

Police identified the dead man as 63-year-old Edgar Ernest Dubray, who appeared to have possible stab wounds, according to authorities.

Donald Steven Dubray, 61, was taken into custody. He faces 2nd Degree Murder charges.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 10:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.