Pembroke Pines man, 21, shot to death in domestic-related incident
PEMBROKE PINES — A young man was shot to death in a domestic-related incident in Pembroke Pines Saturday morning.
Around 10:03 a.m., Pembroke Pines Police responded to the area of 600 SW 68th Terrace in Pines Village in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered an injured 21-year-old man who was shot multiple times, according to a press release.
The victim was immediately transported by Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue for medical treatment but died as a result of his injuries despite life-saving measures.
The suspect was located in Miami Gardens soon after the shooting and was arrested.
Police said the investigation is domestic related and will remain ongoing.
