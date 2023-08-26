Watch CBS News
Pembroke Pines man, 21, shot to death in domestic-related incident

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

PEMBROKE PINES — A young man was shot to death in a domestic-related incident in Pembroke Pines Saturday morning.

Around 10:03 a.m., Pembroke Pines Police responded to the area of 600 SW 68th Terrace in Pines Village in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered an injured 21-year-old man who was shot multiple times, according to a press release.

The victim was immediately transported by Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue for medical treatment but died as a result of his injuries despite life-saving measures.

The suspect was located in Miami Gardens soon after the shooting and was arrested.

Police said the investigation is domestic related and will remain ongoing.

