Pembroke Pines man, 21, shot to death in domestic-related incident

PEMBROKE PINES — A young man was shot to death in a domestic-related incident in Pembroke Pines Saturday morning.

Around 10:03 a.m., Pembroke Pines Police responded to the area of 600 SW 68th Terrace in Pines Village in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered an injured 21-year-old man who was shot multiple times, according to a press release.

The victim was immediately transported by Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue for medical treatment but died as a result of his injuries despite life-saving measures.

The suspect was located in Miami Gardens soon after the shooting and was arrested.

Police said the investigation is domestic related and will remain ongoing.