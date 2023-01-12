Pembroke Pines Community Center wins Humana's Holiday challenge

FORT LAUDERDALE -- CBS 4's Festive Forecast partnered with Humana last December to showcase the beauty and magic of the holidays all over South Florida.

Throughout the month, CBS4's Next Weather team of meteorologists traveled across the region kicking off holiday celebrations while letting you know what weather to expect, Next.

During this festive time, Humana created a friendly competition to see which South Florida Senior Community Center could create the most elaborate and festive holiday displays.

"We start November 1st, and we take the whole month, the entire staff, all 35 people, put an effort into decorating this place. It's really a good feeling to be recognized." said the City of Pembroke Pines Community Services department.

After weeks of voting, a winner was crowned!

The winner: The Carl Shechter S.W.F.P Community Center in Pembroke Pines.

This location featured over 25 custom themed trees which took over one month to install.

Themes ranged from your favorite Disney characters to branches of the military and more.

The site also featured a large-scale winter wonderland with model trains and large scale, inflatable characters.

As part of this event celebration, The Carl Shechter S.W.F.P Community Center partnered with Humana and Feeding South Florida where donations were raised to help feed the community.

Humana would like to thank the following Community Centers for participating, decorating, and sharing the holiday spirit with our community:

Northwest Focal Point Senior Center - Margate

The Carl Shechter S.W.F.P Community Center - Pembroke Pines

Homestead Community Center - Homestead

De Hostos Senior Center - Miami