Pembroke Pines boy hospitalized after mother accidentally shoots him, thinking he was a home intruder

PEMBROKE PINES — A boy was hospitalized after his mother accidentally shot him in the leg, believing he was a home intruder, early Saturday morning.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, officers responded to a home in the area of NW 134th Avenue and NW 9th Street around 1:40 a.m. in regards to a shooting inside. When officers arrived, they found a woman and her juvenile son inside the home.

Further investigation revealed that the woman had fallen asleep on her living room couch while her son went to bed upstairs in his room earlier Friday evening. Police stated that both of them were the only residents of the home.

When the mother was asleep on the couch, she was startled awake by a noise in her kitchen. Fearing that it would be an intruder, she took a gun that she had concealed in her purse next to her in the living and went to investigate the source of the noise.

As she approached the kitchen, her son simultaneously walked out of the kitchen. As both were startled by each other's presence, the mother accidentally fired the gun twice, shooting the floor and her son in his leg. He was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Investigations Division of Pembroke Pines Police was then contacted to continue investigating the incident. Police also stated that the Department of Child Services was also contacted.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, there does not appear to be any criminal intent at this time as the investigation continues.