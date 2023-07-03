Watch CBS News
"Peeping Tom" caught on camera outside of Weston home

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - A well dressed "peeping Tom" was caught on camera in Weston and now the Broward Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help in identifying him.

According to detectives, on Monday, June 26th, a man walked into an enclosed patio area of a home in the area of Key West Court in Weston.

Surveillance cameras captured the man touching himself inappropriately while individuals were inside the residence. When those inside spotted him, he took off.

Detectives said the man was wearing business attire, including a sport coat, slacks, and dress shoes.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or location is asked to contact BSO Weston District Office at (954) 626-4009. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

