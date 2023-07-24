Pedestrian struck and killed during early morning crash in SW Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI -- The Miami-Dade Police Department was investigating a crash involving a pedestrian who was struck and killed early Monday in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to a written statement, police were called to SW 112th Avenue and SW 211th Street shortly before 6 a.m.

Investigators did not say disclose details on how the crash occurred but said the driver remained at the scene following the incident.

It was not clear if charges would be filed in connection with the crash.

The identity of the victim was pending.