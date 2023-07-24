Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck and killed during early morning crash in SW Miami-Dade, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- The Miami-Dade Police Department was investigating a crash involving a pedestrian who was struck and killed early Monday in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to a written statement, police were called to SW 112th Avenue and SW 211th Street shortly before 6 a.m.

Investigators did not say disclose details on how the crash occurred but said the driver remained at the scene following the incident.

It was not clear if charges would be filed in connection with the crash. 

The identity of the victim was pending.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 8:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

