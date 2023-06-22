Pedestrian deaths hit highest number in four decades

A new report by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) reveals alarming findings about pedestrian safety in the U.S.

In 2022, drivers struck and killed over 7,500 pedestrians, the highest number in 41 years.

This amounts to an average of 20 pedestrian deaths every day, which is deemed unacceptable by Adam Snider from the GHSA.

The report, which includes data from 49 states and Washington D.C., highlights that the majority of fatalities occurred at night in recent years.

"Many parts of the country lack adequate infrastructure even simple things like sidewalks and lighting that can help protect pedestrians. Our vehicles are getting larger and heavier, and that poses a greater danger for people on foot," said Snider.

To address this issue, Snider suggests designing safer roadways, engaging with vulnerable populations, and most importantly, educating drivers about their responsibility to yield to pedestrians.

The GHSA plans to convene a meeting in New York City during the summer to discuss strategies with traffic safety experts, public health officials, and law enforcement members to combat the growing number of pedestrian fatalities.