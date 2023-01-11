PBSO: Scam caller impersonating them, asking for money

MIAMI- Beware of scam callers who are pretending to be from Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The last name used by the scammer was Sgt. Demetrick Powell.

A release sent from Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office informs people of the community that the scam caller tells the recipient that a member of their family has a warrant for their arrest.

"The imposter goes on to say that the warrant can be paid in the form of a "voucher" that could be bought from Walgreens," said PBSO.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, the recipient of the last call challenged the scammer by voicing their belief that the call was a scam. The imposter then advised the recipient to look up his LinkedIn page.

Continuing to challenge the scammer, the scammer told the recipient she could be arrested stated in a PBSO statement.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people that the PBSO Employees do not call for money or personal information.

If you receive a call like this hang up or dial 911.