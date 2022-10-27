Watch CBS News
'Party Animals' compete in Key West's Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/Florida Keys News Bureau

KEY WEST - Four-footed "party animals" in costumes, parading across a harborfront stage, competed in Key West's Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade.

The colorful Wednesday night contest was a highlight of the Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival, this year themed "Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos," that began October 21st.

The Pet Masquerade attracted a wide variety of barking and meowing revelers and their human companions. Entries ranged from costumed pet-and-person pairs to groups of dressed-up animals and humans staging offbeat performances.

A group of people and pets perform their "Beetlejuice" spoof Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, during the Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade in Key West. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau) Rob O'Neal

Some competitors drew inspiration from the festival's theme. Among them was a "Rocky Horror Picture Show" ensemble featuring four basset hounds and a large troupe of people and animals spoofing the 1988 film "Beetlejuice."

Other notable entries included a lion tamer and her canine "lion," two pirate pooches, and an Italian greyhound costumed as the late rock star Prince.

Fantasy Fest continues through Sunday, October 30th, featuring a full 10-day slate of events for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Upcoming highlights include a masquerade march through Key West's picturesque Old Town and a lavish evening parade Saturday, October 29th, featuring large-scale motorized floats and elaborately costumed marching groups.

