'Party Animals' compete in Key West's Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade
KEY WEST - Four-footed "party animals" in costumes, parading across a harborfront stage, competed in Key West's Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade.
The colorful Wednesday night contest was a highlight of the Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival, this year themed "Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos," that began October 21st.
The Pet Masquerade attracted a wide variety of barking and meowing revelers and their human companions. Entries ranged from costumed pet-and-person pairs to groups of dressed-up animals and humans staging offbeat performances.
Some competitors drew inspiration from the festival's theme. Among them was a "Rocky Horror Picture Show" ensemble featuring four basset hounds and a large troupe of people and animals spoofing the 1988 film "Beetlejuice."
Other notable entries included a lion tamer and her canine "lion," two pirate pooches, and an Italian greyhound costumed as the late rock star Prince.
Fantasy Fest continues through Sunday, October 30th, featuring a full 10-day slate of events for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began.
Upcoming highlights include a masquerade march through Key West's picturesque Old Town and a lavish evening parade Saturday, October 29th, featuring large-scale motorized floats and elaborately costumed marching groups.
