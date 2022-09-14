Parkland shooter trial: In surprise move, defense for Nikolas Cruz rests

FORT LAUDERDALE -- In a surprise move, defense attorneys for Nikolas Cruz announced Wednesday that it has rested its case, prompting a rebuke from the judge.

Jurors are currently considering what punishment Cruz, 23, should face in connection with the mass shooting in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High during a Valentine's Day massacre that left 17 people dead and 17 others hurt.

Cruz is facing the death penalty and his lawyers had sought to raise questions about his mental health in an effort to sway jurors to go with life in prison instead.

The decision by the defense to rest was a twist and stunned the judge and prosecutors.

Cruz did not take the stand during the penalty phase of the trial. t

The defense only called 20 witnesses over 11 days after saying at the onset of the penalty phase that it planned to call upwards of 80 witnesses.