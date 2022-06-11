Parkland parent sees March for Our Lives as 'waste of time,' suggests time at gun range instead

MIAMI - One Parkland parent says Saturday's national March for Our Lives is a 'waste of time.'

Ryan Petty believes time would be best spent at a gun range, learning about gun safety and responsibility.

He said he respects those who will march.

He added that few will know his pain from losing a child to gun violence.

"A wonderful young lady that I had the privilege of being her father for 14 years," said Petty about this daughter.

"I think I learned more from Alaina than she did from me. She was tough. She was independent. Everything I do is in honor of her as a person."

Ryan Petty's 14-year-old daughter Alaina was murdered in 2018's Parkland mass school shooting.

Survivors, victims' families, and activists will participate in Saturday's national March for Our Lives in Parkland, calling on action after a tragedy.

Petty believes in a different approach.

"With every right comes responsibility," said Petty.

"So that's why I'm calling responsible gun owners out to the range."

Petty wants people to participate in Responsible Gun Owners Day at the Range, backed by the National Shooting Foundation.

"You should be proficient in using your firearm, how it works, how to keep it safe and store it safely," added Petty.

CBS4 asked Petty why do this on the day of the marches.

"More hearts and minds will be changed tomorrow, grabbing a friend and taking them to the range than all the marches across America," shared Petty.

Petty does not believe removing certain weapons or additional gun control laws will stop evil actors from mass shootings.

"Quite frankly, if you ban one type of weapon, the mode of attack will simply change."

Nine states ban or regulate assault weapons (source Giffords Law Center).

Seven of those states are among eight with the lowest gun-related death rate nationally, according to CDC data from 2020.

Petty rather keep the focus on gun safety than more regulation. He believes if not, law-abiding citizens get punished.

He said time spent touring with the U.S. Secret Service showed him that.

"I can tell you it's not as simple as marching for more background checks or banning assault weapons," said Petty.

He supports Florida's behavioral threat assessment laws in schools.

It allows for early intervention and school support for students.

"Finding kids on a pathway to violence and stopping them before they get there," said Petty.

"It prevents them from attacking a school and changing families like mine forever."

He supports Florida law raising the age to buy firearms to 21 and red flag laws, allowing law enforcement to temporarily remove a weapon from someone deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

On the subject of red flag laws, according to a CBS News review of state court records, Florida has issued 8,969 emergency risk protection orders since 2018.

Petty believes the focus should be on gun owner responsibility and better access to mental health resources.