Parkland parents Manny and Patricia Oliver are taking fight against gun violence on the road

FORT LAUDERDALE - Parkland parents Manny and Patricia Oliver are taking their fight against gun violence on the road, driving their "activism school bus" to cities across the country.

Their son Joaquin was one of the 17 people killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School five years ago.

The Olivers will celebrate his 23rd birthday by raising the bar to a new level of gun violence prevention activism. They

Driving their school bus, which has been converted to an activism vehicle, the Olivers plan to make stops in 25 cities in 50 days where they will visit, honor, and empower communities that have firsthand suffered from gun violence and mass shootings.

Each tour stop will include events, rallies, and gatherings. In each city, members of the local gun violence activism community will meet at the bus and raise their voices to curb the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S.

"This isn't just a bus - it's a revolution on wheels," said Oliver. "Beyond anything, it carries the dreams, love, and resolve of a movement dedicated to curbing gun violence, inspired by our dear son Joaquin "Guac" Oliver."

Oliver said he believes if more people speak out the activism will make a difference, but not overnight.