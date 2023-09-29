Parkland home repeatedly targeted by teen vandals

FORT LAUDERDALE - The search is on for teen vandals who have repeatedly targeted a Parkland home.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said their last antic turned violent.

According to investigators, on Saturday, July 2, at around 3 a.m., the vandals threw several beer cans into the backyard and swimming pool of a home located in the 10000 block of Majestic Trail. About a week later, around 11:30 p.m., they returned and threw multiple eggs into the backyard. On security video, three teens were seen laughing as they drove away from the home in a golf cart.

On Friday, September 22nd, they returned to the home around 10:25 p.m. Security cameras captured them throwing a firework into the backyard. It exploded close to the house causing damage. A family was inside but no injuries were reported.

Sheriff's detectives have asked for the public's help in identifying the teens. Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.