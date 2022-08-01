Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial, medical examiner details fatal wounds to students

FORT LAUDERDALE - Day nine of the sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz resumed Monday.

Taking the stand as the first witness for the prosecution was former associate Broward Medical Examiner Dr. Terril Tops.

Dr. Tops testified that he performed the autopsy of students Joaquin Oliver and Luke Hoyer. He also performed the autopsy of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School coach Aaron Feis.

In Dr. Tops' testimony, he shared graphic details of the injuries sustained by the school shooting victims, especially those of Oliver. The 17-year-old was shot and killed in the hallway outside of his classroom in the 1200 building at the school.

Dr. Top told the jury that Oliver died from multiple gunshot wounds. He also vividly described the wounds Oliver sustained to his head. Oliver's mother and other family members left the courtroom in tears.

Luke Hoyer's injuries were also read aloud. He was shot twice walking back to his classroom on the first floor.

"A significant amount of bleeding, the bleeding went into his right chest cavity and started compressing his lungs, by basically drowning his and compressing his lungs," said Dr. Top.

Hoyer's mother and father listened in the audience, wiping their tears.

The state is expected to wrap its case this week if not early next week.