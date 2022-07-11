Parkland families, Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava to celebrate passage of gun legislation at White House

FORT LAUDERDALE - Several Parkland families who lost loved ones in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will join President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday to celebrate the passage of historic gun legislation.

The Safer Communities Act, the gun safety, mental health, and school safety law, passed by strong bipartisan majorities in both the U.S. Senate and House and was swiftly signed into law by President Biden last month. It's the first major federal gun safety legislation to become law in nearly 26 years.

Levine Cava posted on Twitter that "The Safer Communities Act is an important step forward that will save lives and better protect communities everywhere from gun violence."

Max Schachter, who lost his son Alex in the Parkland shooting, posted this on Twitter.

I look forward to being at the @WhiteHouse this morning to celebrate the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Thank you all for your unending support- we could not have done this without you. #SafeSchoolsForAlex #KeepKidsSafe pic.twitter.com/dwlc2To2Z0 — Max Schachter (@maxschachter) July 11, 2022

The $13 billion bipartisan law enhances background checks for gun buyers younger than 21, makes it harder for domestic abusers to purchase a firearm, and provides more money for mental health services, including $750 million for crisis intervention programs.