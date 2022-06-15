Parkland dad Max Schachter addresses Congress on protecting children from gun violence

MIAMI - Parkland dad Max Schachter testified before the US Congress Wednesday morning on protecting America's kids from gun violence.

Schachter lost his son, Alex, in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Schachter talked about The Luke and Alex School Safety Act and the EAGLES Act.

The Luke and Alex School Safety Act Luke and Alex School Safety Act of 2021 requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish a Federal Clearinghouse on School Safety Best Practices for use by state and local educational and law-enforcement agencies, institutions of higher education, health professionals, and the public.

The EAGLES Act reauthorizes the National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) within the U.S. Secret Service. It reauthorizes the functions of NTAC through FY2025 and expands them to include the establishment of a national program on targeted school violence prevention.

