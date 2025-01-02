Miami Park West Metromover Station to close for 6 months

MIAMI - Starting Monday, the Park West Metromover Station will close for six months in a major renovation project.

This station, which opened in 1994, is at the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and Eighth Street, two blocks northwest of the Kaseva Center.

The project is "aimed at modernizing the station, enhancing the rider experience, and improving the surrounding area," according to a Miami-Dade County news release.

These upgrades are a component of the Miami World Center urban development project in downtown Miami.

The Department of Transportation and Public Works are working on the project with the developers of the Miami World Center.

The work will enhance the station's appearance and boost safety for commuters, including installation of brighter, more efficient lighting throughout the station and its surrounding areas. There also will be new platform seating.

During the renovation, Metromover trains will bypass the Park West station. Passengers can access adjacent stations, including Freedom Tower, and Eleventh Street, which are approximately a three-minute walk.

Similar closures and improvements have been made to the Freedom Tower and Museum Park stations.

"We thank riders for their understanding and cooperation as we work to enhance and improve connectivity for all residents and visitors," the release said. "The renovations at the Park West Metromover station are an important step in building a safer, and more connected community."

The Metromover, with 21 stations, is a free elevated train system that operates 5 a.m. to midnight seven days from the Financial District Station in Brickell to the School Board Station in the Omni area. Major destinations include the Kaseya Center, Bayside Marketplace, Miami Dade College and the Miami-Dade County School Board.

The only other people movers are the Jacksonville Skyway and the Detroit People Mover.