Parents, teachers take advantage of 'back to school' sales tax holiday

MIAMI - Ready or not, it's almost time to head back to school.

Many parents and teachers plan to take advantage of the state's sales tax holiday for school supplies which kicked off on Monday.

With inflation pushing prices higher on just about everything, they plan to save money by shopping for supplies this week.

During the sales tax holiday period, tax is not due on:

• Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

• Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item,

• Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

• Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

This sales tax holiday does not apply to:

• Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100

• Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

• Books that are not otherwise exempt

• Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500

• Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

• Rentals of any eligible items

• Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

• Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport

This sales tax holiday ends on Sunday, August 7th.