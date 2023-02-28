Parents protest at Cypress Bay High School after 3 lockdowns in 2 weeks

WESTON - A small but vocal group of parents protested outside Cypress Bay High School in Weston after three lockdowns in less than 2 weeks.

Most of the 15 protestors wore yellow t-shirts saying "Fear has no place in schools" and they appeared as school was ending for the day and then went inside the school to meet with the School Advisory Council.

Claudia Salas, the parent of a student at Cypress Bay High school, told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "My concern is the safety of our children at school and that they use all of their resources to protect our children. My concern is that the school do the best job in ensuring that our children are safe."

The first lockdown occurred on February 13th after a threatening phone call was made, according to BSO.

Last Tuesday, a BSO K-9 officer with his dog was seen scouring the gym by the boy's restroom where parents told us shotgun shells were found. BSO said there was no threat at the time and no weapon was discovered. The school was locked down for a few hours. No one was hurt.

Last Thursday there was another lockdown as more shell casings were found.

One of the organizers of the protest, Virginia Cantaneda, said, "The shell casings. Who put them there? How did they get there? Is it only the shells or is it something else?"

"We have other issues too that include bullying, cyberbullying and assaults and beating as well as the lockdowns," she said.

Allyson Waite, the parent of a student at the school, said "The lack of transparency is my concern, not just the lockdowns. It is just so repetitive. They say everything is ok and the children are ok but as parents, we get no clarity until finally, everyone is at home."

The protest happened in the middle of the afternoon. CBS4 reached out to the Broward school system for a response.

BSO said the investigation is "open and active." So at this point, it is not clear who made the threat or left the shell casings at the school.