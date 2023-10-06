Parents horrified after 'inappropriate' movie shown at local school

Parents horrified after they say teacher shows inappropriate film to children

MIAMI - Michelle Diaz is irate about the way The Academy of Innovative Education, a K-12 charter school in Miami Springs has handled alleged complaints from other parents about what she considers a "careless teacher" with his students.

"I feel completely abandoned by the school," said Diaz, as she stepped out from a meeting with the school's principal.

She said her 4th-grade twins were distraught because of a movie their math teacher played for students on Monday, October 2.

"They were exposed 20 to 30 minutes to a movie called Winnie the Pooh, Honey and Blood.

The film is rated NR - meaning Not Rated. According to Wikipedia, it's about two bloodthirsty murderers, one of them wearing a Winnie The Pooh mask, terrorizing a group of young university women.

"He didn't stop the movie, even though there were kids saying, 'Hey, stop the movie, we don't want to want this'," said Diaz assuring some kids were seriously affected.

CBS New Miami's Ivan Taylor asked her, "How was that movie picked? The children picked it, responded Diaz. "It's not for them to decide what they want to, it's up to the professor to look at the content."

The Academy of Innovative Education, located at 1080 La Baron Dr, in Miami Springs, is not under the umbrella of Miami-Dade Public Schools.

By virtue of being a charter school, the institution hires its personnel independently.

CBS News Miami reached out to the head of the school, Ms. Vera Hirsh. She responded with a statement:

"The Academy for Innovative Education has become aware that a segment of a horror movie was shown to fourth graders, Monday, October 2, 2023, that was not suitable for the age group. Our administration promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students."

"We are actively monitoring the students and our mental health counselor and principal have already met with those students who have expressed concerns."