Parade set for Sunday to honor those who served our community during COVID

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County will host the Hometown Heroes Parade in honor of the healthcare workers, first responders, and law enforcement who risked their lives to serve and protect their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is set for Sunday, October 30th with the parade starting at 11:00 a.m. 

It will start at the Intercontinental Hotel, proceed along Biscayne Boulevard and will end at the FTX Arena. 

After the parade, everyone is invited to join the Family Fun Fest hosted at the FTX Arena. 

The Family Fun Fest will run until 6 p.m. and feature free activities, including a costume contest, food trucks, live music and more.

