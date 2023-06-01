Florida Panthers to host Stanley Cup Final Games 1 and 2 at FLA Live Arena

SUNRISE -- The Florida Panthers are hosting official Stanley Cup Final watch parties for Games 1 and 2 this coming Saturday and Monday.

On June 3 and June 5, fans of all ages can enjoy discounted food and beverages, mascot appearances and more at FLA Live Arena at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise.

Pantherland will be open and fans will also have the opportunity to become 2023-2024 Territory Members.

Tickets are $10 each and include complimentary parking. Seating at the event is general admission and all proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. both nights with the puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m.