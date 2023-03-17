Panthers red hot at the right time, CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

SUNRISE - After it took 64 games for the Florida Panthers to get healthy and play a game with their full team, they are resembling the President's Trophy winning team from last season.

A 5-1-1 run featuring third period comebacks and an explosive offense has put the Panthers in a position to grab a playoff spot.

We Want 10

That was the chant throughout last season at home games as the Panthers were the highest scoring team the NHL had seen in 25 years. Thursday against Montreal they scored 7 goals in the opening 13:18 of the game and had 9 goals after 26 minutes. Scoring 10 was realistic but they didn't get there, winning the game 9-5. The 7 goals in a period were the most in team history, and the 2nd fastest to start a game in the league's history.

Just Win Baby

The Panthers control their own destiny for the first time since early in the season. They are three points behind both wild card teams, Pittsburgh and the Islanders. The Panthers have two more games remaining than New York and are even in games played with the Penguins. A win Saturday at home against New Jersey would go a long way, as the Panthers likely have to go approximately 10-4 the rest of the way to reach the playoffs.

Tkachuk Streaking

The first year Panther continues his remarkable season. He has 10 points in the last 3 games, all coming in the last 7 periods.

Matthew Tkachuk joins Pavel Bure in 1999, as the only Panthers to register three consecutive three point games. He is the fifth player in franchise history to score 90 points in a season. And he is likely to join Jonathan Huberdeau, who he was traded for, as the only player to post 100 points in a season.

Dolphins Connect

It's become a familiar sight at games, Dolphins players wearing Panthers jerseys while attending games. Thursday it was running back Raheem Mostert firing up the fans pregame and getting a big ovation when he was shown on the scoreboard. Mostert, and all the other running backs, re-signed with the Dolphins this week.