Panthers pull off another comeback in Stanley Cup Final, CBS News Miami Steve Goldstein

SUNRISE - If the Vegas Golden Knights want to know what happened in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, all they have to do is call the Boston Bruins.

Leading the cup final two games to none, and up a goal in the final minute on the Florida Panthers, the Golden Knights found out, like the Bruins and others have, what this Panthers team is made of. The Cats tied it late in the third and then as they usually do, won Game 3 in overtime to get back in the series.

The situation was eerily similar to the first round series when the Bruins and everybody else in the hockey world thought the series was over at three games to one. Everyone is learning now, don't let the Panthers get up off the mat.

Comeback Cats

The Panthers weren't getting much going offensively and were clearly staring into a 0-3 hole which would have been nearly insurmountable. But with the goaltender on the bench, Matthew Tkachuk again pulled off late-game heroics. He tied the game with 2:13 left in the third period. It was Tkachuk's 7th third period or overtime goal of the playoffs, the 8th most in NHL history.

Carter Can

Carter Verhaeghe is an overtime machine. He now has four overtime goals over the last two seasons, two series clinchers including Game 7 in Boston this year and the Game 3 goal in the cup final. From way outside, Verhaeghe used his patented shot to beat Vegas goaltender Aiden Hill to send the arena into a frenzy.

Bob Back

The comeback would not have been possible without the play of Sergei Bobrovsky. After a couple of rough games to start the series in Vegas, Bobrovsky came home and was back to his vintage self. Vegas had the advantage in the second period while leading 2-1 but Bobrovsky made every save to keep it at a one goal game and give the Panthers a chance to come back.

It's A First

After six tries the Panthers won the first Stanley Cup Final game in franchise history. It was also the first ever cup final game played at FLA Live Arena.

Up Next

The opportunity against Vegas is golden, no pun intended. Game 4 is Saturday night in South Florida and the Panthers have a chance to put the pressure on the Golden Knights and turn this into a best-of-three series by tying it at two games a piece. Vegas couldn't close out Game 3, and, realistically the series. We will find out if it will come back to haunt them.