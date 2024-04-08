Panthers enter final week, await playoff opponent, CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

SUNRISE - Four home games remain in the Floria Panthers' regular season, then it's onto the "real season" - the Stanley Cup playoffs. Paul Maurice's team found its game in the last six periods on the road in Ottawa and Boston. They gained 3 of 4 possible points and looked more like their hard-nosed, defensive-minded selves.

On Tap

The 'final four' starts Tuesday night against Ottawa. The Panthers have dominated the Senators this season, winning all three games by a combined 14-2 score. Matthew Tkachuk continues to get the best of his brother Brady in the head-to-head match-up. The final three games are against Columbus, Buffalo, and Toronto.

Bring on the Leafs?

In all likelihood, the Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs will meet in the opening round, with the Panthers having home ice advantage. Last year, they hooked up in the second round with the Panthers winning four close games to take the series in five. There is still a chance for an all Florida first round against Tampa, but the numbers favor a Toronto match-up. The Panthers would have the advantage on paper in the major playoff categories that decide series. Defense and goaltending. But the playoffs aren't played on paper, and keeping out-of-this-world goal scorer Auston Matthews and the potent Leafs' offense under control is no easy task. The same would apply to Tampa Bay's offense, and the Lightning has future Hall of Fame goalie Andrei Vasilevsky. Stay tuned.

Game 1 Hopefuls

Both Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe are out with injuries. The team is targeting the start of the playoffs, now less than two weeks away, for their return. Ekblad is a key piece in one of the league's top defensive teams, and Verhaeghe has been Mr. Clutch with numerous big postseason goals in the last few years. He is a top-six left winger who brings speed and on-the-puck tenacity. His return is important as it adds to the forward depth.

Hot Captain

Aleksander Barkov is coming down the stretch on an offensive roll. He had a big road trip and enters the season's final homestand on a 7-game point streak. He's scored 5 goals during the streak and has 10 points. Barkov and Sam Reinhart will surely stay together as linemates, but it will be interesting to see if Verhaeghe joins them when he comes back or if Vladimir Tarasenko sticks as their left winger.