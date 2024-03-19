Watch CBS News
Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov has been suspended by the NHL for 2 games

Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov has been suspended by the NHL for two games for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Conor Sheary.

The league announced the punishment on Monday.

The play occurred 3:36 into the second period of Tampa Bay's 5-3 victory on Saturday night. Kulikov received a match penalty.

Based on his average annual salary, Kulikov will forfeit $10,416.66 as part of his punishment. The money goes to an emergency assistance fund for NHL players.

