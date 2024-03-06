Panthers best in NHL, all in to win Stanley Cup -- CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein

MIAMI — The NHL trade deadline is Friday, and the Panthers didn't wait until the last minute to make their first move. They added forward Vladimir Tarasenko for two draft picks in a trade with Ottawa.

The Details

The Panthers gave up a 4th round pick this year and a 3rd round draft pick in 2025 for Tarasenko. Ottawa also retains half of the salary, giving the Panthers the ability to still be active before Friday's 3pm deadline.



What He Brings

Tarasenko is a veteran right wing who won a Stanley Cup in St. Louis in 2019. He is 32 years old, and at 6 foot 2, 228 pounds adds size to the Panthers lineup. Tarasenko has played 97 playoff games and has produced well in the post-season. On a struggling Ottawa Senators team this year, he has scored 17 goals and has a plus 13 rating. Those are pretty good numbers on a team that made a mideason coaching change and has been out of the playoff race for a while. Expect him to be highly motivated and rejuvenated with a chance to win the cup. Tarasenko is a free agent after the season. He has a home in Fort Lauderdale where his family lives, making the transition seemless to a new city.



Where He Fits

So, this is an interesting part of the trade. Of course, the idea is to get the best players and then fit them in where it is most productive. Tarasenko has been a right winger. Right now, Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, and Evan Rodrigues are holding those spots on the top three lines. Whether it's Tarasenko or one of those players going on the left side, it remains to be seen. They can all play left wing, but they seem to be a better fit on the right side. Again, this is a good "problem" to have, and considering how diligent general manager Bill Zito is there has surely already been homework done with Coach Paul Maurice about this. In addition, someone has to come out of the lineup starting tomorrow night against Philadelphia. The bottom line is that the Panthers are the best team in hockey and are clearly putting on their chips to the middle of the table trying to win the first Stanley Cup in franchise history. And they may not be done yet with deals.