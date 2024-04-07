Dolphin Mall deemed "safe" after reports of shots fired prompt evacuations, large police response

SWEETWATER — Several police officers responded to Dolphin Mall after reports of "shots fired" scared dozens of customers off the property on Sunday afternoon.

CBS News Miami is currently on the scene to investigate as social media users express panic at the Miami-Dade County shopping center and shared videos of stores closing their doors, hiding customers and rushing outside for safety after some say there were "shots fired."

Sweetwater Police Lt. Johnathan Arche told CBS News Miami that there is no active shooter but officers are investigating what brought about the scare. Miami-Dade Police added that the situation was unfounded. The City of Sweetwater released a statement later Saturday evening, saying that the mall had been deemed safe after "no evidence was found to corroborate such reports."

We are aware of reports of shots fired at Dolphin Mall. After further investigation, no evidence was found to corroborate such reports. The mall has been deemed safe. @SweetwaterPD pic.twitter.com/YlZ6b9s3AE — City of Sweetwater (@CitySweetwater) April 7, 2024

