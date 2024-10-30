Palmetto Expressway shut down in both directions near NW 58 Street
MIAMI - The Palmetto Expressway was shut down Wednesday afternoon in both directions near NW 58th Street due to an obstruction, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Traffic cameras showed vehicles at a complete standstill as authorities worked to address the issue.
Sources tell CBS News Miami that there is a power line on the highway.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while the situation is being resolved.
This is a developing story and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.