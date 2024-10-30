Palmetto Expressway shut down in both directions near NW 58 Street

Palmetto Expressway shut down in both directions near NW 58 Street

Palmetto Expressway shut down in both directions near NW 58 Street

MIAMI - The Palmetto Expressway was shut down Wednesday afternoon in both directions near NW 58th Street due to an obstruction, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic cameras showed vehicles at a complete standstill as authorities worked to address the issue.

Sources tell CBS News Miami that there is a power line on the highway.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while the situation is being resolved.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.