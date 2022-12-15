Palm Beach Sheriff's Office makes arrest in "Baby June" investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case.

About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County.

An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water.

Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered.

While it's not clear how the baby ended up in the water, officials declared her death a homicide.

Investigators believe the baby's mother gave birth in a hospital sometime around Memorial Day in 2018 due to a prick on her heel, which is commonly done for a blood test.

Police said the genomic ancestry of the baby was 50 percent Central Asian and 50 percent African ancestry. Police said that's an unusual split and most often a person with this 50-50 split would be found in areas like Barbados, Trinidad or Jamaica or from these areas originally.

The sheriff's office offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information in the case. They have scheduled a news conference for early Thursday afternoon to give additional details about the arrest.