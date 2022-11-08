Palm Beach public schools to close schools for Nicole

MIAMI - As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to track closer to Florida's east coast, the Palm Beach school district has announced that there will be no school on Wednesday and Thursday.

Superintendent Mike Burke has made the decision to close district-operated schools and offices was made out of an abundance of caution.

Additionally, all athletic practices and competitions at the middle and high school levels are canceled for Wednesday and Thursday. Also, all athletic practices previously scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, are canceled.

The school district is working with the Florida High School Athletic Association to determine make-up dates for football playoff games. The rescheduling of all other athletic events will be determined on a school-by-school basis once the district reopens.

Palm Beach County's Department of Emergency Management determines when emergency shelters are open. At this time, the district has been directed to open six school-based shelters beginning Wednesday at 7 a.m. The school that will be used as shelters are: Independence Middle School, Palm Beach Gardens High School, Palm Beach Central High School, Park Vista High School, Lake Shore Middle School, and Pahokee Middle-Senior High.