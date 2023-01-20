2 sought after Broward mail carrier robbed of universal postal key, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Law enforcement is searching for two suspects who robbed a mail carrier and took a universal key that can be used to open several mailboxes on a postal route.

A reward of up to $50,000 was being offered by the U.S. Postal Service for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.

The carrier, who was not identified, was not hurt during the incident, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. at Sherman Circle South and Bernard Boulevard just west of University Drive.

Investigators said the suspects did not show a weapon during the robbery, and the pair drove away from the scene in a white vehicle.

U.S. Postal Inspector Bryan Masmela told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "The carrier did not observe them with a weapon. She was startled but she was not hurt. She was delivering mail around 1115 in the morning when she noticed two individuals behind her and she turned around and they asked for her property and they took her postal property which was a universal key."

Masmela said, "Unfortunately, criminals do use the postal key to retrieve items of value in the mail and that is a concern right now that they did steal that key from her which means they have access to certain mailboxes in the area. We are also concerned because unfortunately in the last month, we have seen more carrier robberies and we are trying to stem that. We do take these cases very seriously and we will be arresting these individuals at some point and we are out there investigating."

Officials have not said how many mailboxes can now be accessed from the universal key that was stolen by the suspects.

An assault on a federal employee is punishable by a prison sentence of up to 25 years.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call postal investigators at 877-696-5322.

Right now there is only a vague description of the suspects who took off in a white vehicle. So far investigators have not heard from any witnesses or discovered any useful surveillance tape.

If you are worried about your mail, Masmela has some advice.

"Keep checking your mailbox for your mail and if you are expecting tax documents or anything of value or social security checks or credit cards, be on the lookout for them and if they do not arrive, contact your financial institution or other companies that send them and ask if they have been mailed."