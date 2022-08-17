Watch CBS News
Local News

Overturned tractor-trailer affecting traffic in NW Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon on the Turnpike affecting traffic for miles in northwest Miami-Dade

Traffic continues to be affected as first responders work on righting the truck and workers clean up the highway.

The northbound lanes continued to be closed between Northwest 106th Street and Okeechobee Road. 

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been injured as a result of this incident.

No word if any other vehicles had been involved.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 2:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.