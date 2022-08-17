Overturned tractor-trailer affecting traffic in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon on the Turnpike affecting traffic for miles in northwest Miami-Dade

Traffic continues to be affected as first responders work on righting the truck and workers clean up the highway.

The northbound lanes continued to be closed between Northwest 106th Street and Okeechobee Road.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been injured as a result of this incident.

No word if any other vehicles had been involved.