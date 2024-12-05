Overtown art exhibit displays legacy of civil rights movement

MIAMI - The Overtown neighborhood is currently hosting a remarkable exhibition that breathes life into the powerful legacy of the civil rights movement. "Resonance," part of Soul Basel and Black Miami, is more than just an art show — it's a vibrant celebration of history, resilience and hope.

Located at the Historic Lyric Theater, which is the oldest theater in Miami when it opened 1913, the exhibition marks the 60th anniversary of the civil rights movement with an extraordinary collection featuring works by 20 talented artists.

The exhibition spans various visual mediums, including paintings and murals that highlight significant Black cultural icons. Visitors will recognize familiar faces like:

Chadwick Boseman, the legendary actor who portrayed T'Challa in "Black Panther."

Esther Rolle, the beloved actress from Pompano Beach known for her role in the iconic 70s TV show "Good Times."

Sydney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor with strong South Florida connections.

"It's very fitting to present something that is paying tribute to the 60th anniversary of the civil rights movement, which was a major point in our history that has impacted our life up until today," Kamila Pritchett, executive director of the Black Archives, said.

The exhibition's deeper mission extends beyond artistic appreciation. Pritchett hopes "Resonance" will inspire young artists, activists and future leaders.

"I want them to be able to not only absorb the stories of the resilience of black people and some of the struggles," she esaid, "but also see how we've overcome, see the future, think positively."

Exhibition Details

Location : Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Overtown, Miami

: Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Overtown, Miami When: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Affiliation : Soul Basel and ART of Black Miami

: Soul Basel and ART of Black Miami Featuring: Works by 20 artists across various visual mediums