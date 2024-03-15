Davie police involved in overnight shooting

Police investigate two overnight shootings in Davie, one involved a police officer

Police investigate two overnight shootings in Davie, one involved a police officer

Police investigate two overnight shootings in Davie, one involved a police officer

FORT LAUDERDALE - A shooting involving a Davie police officer in a quiet prompted a large investigation early Friday morning.

The shooting happened overnight in the area of SW 24th Street and SW 145th Avenue.

A woman who lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened said she was woken around 1 a.m. by the sound of gunfire. She said it was a restless night.

Davie police said no officers were injured and the person shot was taken to the hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

There was a second unrelated shooting overnight in the town.

According to police, a fight outside of a hookah lounge on SR 84 at SW 83rd Avenue led to shots being fired in the parking lot.

No one was hit. Police have no one in custody in connection with this shooting.