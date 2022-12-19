Overnight fire destroyed two boats off Hollywood

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two boats were destroyed in an overnight fire in Hollywood.

Police said just before 1:30 a.m. they received word of the fire at 700 Polk Street. When officers arrived they saw several boats on fire.

A man and woman were able to escape the flames and swim to shore. The man was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, police have not released his condition.

Several caution buoys have been placed around the partially sunk boats for safety. The Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission and the State Fire Marshal are investigating.