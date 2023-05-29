Overnight fire at Hollywood home under investigation
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Investigators were trying to determine what caused a fire that forced a Broward County family out of their home and sent one person to the hospital.
Officials said the victim was treated for smoke inhalation after the blaze broke out at a home around 2:30 a.m. located on N. 65th Avenue in Hollywood.
The Red Cross said it helped six people following the blaze, which damaged a large portion of the home.
"The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to six people impacted by the blaze, including a child," the agency said in a written statement.
Crews said the blaze was concentrated in the kitchen and an attic area.
