Watch CBS News
Local News

Overnight fire at Hollywood home under investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Fire at Hollywood home under investigation
Fire at Hollywood home under investigation 01:40

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Investigators were trying to determine what caused a fire that forced a Broward County family out of their home and sent one person to the hospital.

Officials said the victim was treated for smoke inhalation after the blaze broke out at a home around 2:30 a.m. located on N. 65th Avenue in Hollywood.

The Red Cross said it helped six people following the blaze, which damaged a large portion of the home. 

"The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to six people impacted by the blaze, including a child," the agency said in a written statement.

Crews said the blaze was concentrated in the kitchen and an attic area.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 10:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.