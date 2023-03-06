Overnight double shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, Broward sheriff's office says

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Sunday was investigating an overnight double shooting on Interstate 95 that left one man dead and a woman injured, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, died at the scene while the second victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, investigators said. Information about her condition was pending.

The sheriff's office said in a written statement that someone called 911 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday about a report of gunfire in the northbound lanes at Broward Boulevard.

Investigators said the two victims were in a silver Mercedes when they were shot.

Officials did not say if the pair knew the person who shot them or what may have led to the gunfire.

Investigators also did not say if they have identified the shooter.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-321-4212.