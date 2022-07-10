At least one dead in overnight Brownsville shooting

MIAMI – Miami-Dade PD is investigating a shooting in Brownsville that's left at least one person dead.

It happened off NW 47 Street and NW 32 Avenue.

A body was covered on the ground with a tarp.

MDPD said a second male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm was found in the 3300 block of NW 48 Terrace. He was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Roads in the area were closed as detectives combed the scene.

Residents are clearly upset.

"Well, I come get coffee every morning, you know. It's sad, man. It's sad," said Cassius Jackson.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

No word from police if anyone is in custody.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.