Over a dozen people injured after 2 boats collide near PortMiami

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — Over a dozen people were injured after two boats collided near PortMiami on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., over 30 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel, including two fireboats and an air rescue unit — alongside the City of Miami Fire, the Florida Wildlife Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard — responded to reports of a boat collision in Fisherman's Channel near Dodge Island. According to the Coast Guard, the two watercraft involved were a tour boat and a recreation vessel.

According to MDFR, the response was upgraded due to the number of people involved and the need for additional manpower.

MDFR told CBS News Miami that a total of 13 people were transported by responding agencies to a local hospital, while other patients on the scene were evaluated and released.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 5:58 PM EST

