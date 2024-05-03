600 scuba divers, voluteers help remove Florida Keys underwater, coastal debris

ISLAMORADA - As part of the I.CARE Trash Derby, over 600 scuba diving and other volunteers have joined forces to remove underwater and coastal debris from the Florida Keys.

Cleanup activities from Key Largo to Key West will continue through Sunday.

On Sunday, a Trash Derby Festival is set for Founders Park in Islamorada featuring an awards ceremony, music and environmental exhibits.

Over 13,000 pounds of trash was collected by volunteers at last year's inaugural Trash Derby.

The goal this year is to more than double that, with land-based cleanup crews joining dive teams to compete for awards and prizes for collecting the most trash.

"In this year's I.CARE Trash Derby. we have over 600 divers today and tomorrow cleaning up our reef, pulling out debris for the betterment of our ocean," said Michael Goldberg, co-founder of I.CARE and the derby's organizer. "We even have about 200 people scouring the shoreline from Key Largo to Key West.

"Keeping our ocean and our coral reefs clean keeps the area free of debris so that corals, as they spawn, their larvae have a place to settle," Goldberg said. "If it's taken up by debris, they have no place and it's vital that we give them a fighting chance."

"We found a lot of anchors today as well as ropes," she said. "Fishing line, fishing lures and a lot of fishing rods as well."

The free, family-friendly festival is open to the public.

Organizers say attractions include live music, games and activities, environmental vendors and exhibits by local organizations helping to restore Keys reefs.