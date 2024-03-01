Over 100 Trump supporters gathered in Florida for former president's classified documents case

Trump appears in federal court in Fort Pierce for classified documents hearing

FORT PIERCE — Former President Donald Trump spent four hours in federal court Friday for a hearing in his mishandling of classified documents criminal case.

His trial is scheduled to start in May. But, his attorneys said they would like to change that start date until after to general election in November.

Outside court, over one hundred supporters waved flags and banners and hoped for a glimpse of the former president.

Bob Kunst drove over 100 miles from Miami Beach to Fort Pierce.

"I'm a registered Democrat but I don't like what's happening," he said. "I hope the public is ready for change."

In court, prosecutors said they would accept a July start date.

Mr. Trump's legal team said that he would be tied up at the end of this month with the Stormy Daniels case in New York, and that would interfere with preparing the Florida case.

The judge made no ruling.