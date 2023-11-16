Orlando cop killer Markeith Loyd's conviction upheld

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction and death sentence of a man who shot and killed an Orlando police officer in 2017.

Markeith Loyd (Orlando Police Department)

Justices rejected a series of arguments raised by Markeith Loyd, who shot Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton after Loyd was spotted in a Walmart store while facing an arrest warrant in the murder of Sade Dixon, who had been pregnant with his child. The Supreme Court, in part, said it found "sufficient evidence" to support the first-degree murder conviction.

"Three eyewitnesses testified at trial about the Walmart shooting," the court's 38-page main opinion said. "One witness saw Loyd shoot Lieutenant Clayton as he stood over her body on the ground. And another eyewitness testified that Loyd fired the first shot, that more shots were exchanged, and that eventually Lieutenant Clayton fell to the ground while Loyd continued to shoot her. The jury also saw many of Loyd's Facebook posts expressing his shrill animus towards law enforcement, which the state used to support its premeditation argument."

The main opinion was shared by Chief Justice Carlos Muniz and Justices Charles Canady, John Couriel and Renatha Francis. Justice Jorge Labarga agreed with the result, writing a short concurring opinion. Justice Jamie Grosshans, a former Orange County circuit judge, was recused from the case, while Justice Meredith Sasso, who was appointed to the court in May, did not take part.