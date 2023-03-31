Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration returns to South Florida April 28

MIAMI - Attention, South Florida foodies, it's time to unite! The countdown is on to this year's Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration.

It will be a food lover's dream as attendees enjoy delicious food from over 30 of South Florida's top restaurants.

There will also be a full open bar, live entertainment, raffles, and a complimentary gift bag.

The Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration, sponsored by Florida Blue, will feature celebrity chef Kenny Gilbert as the featured chef.

The celebration will take place on Friday, April 28 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish, the Special Olympics, and Orange Bowl Cares.

So far, the confirmed restaurants for the celebration include Abiaka, Bayshore Club Bar & Grill, Divieto Ristorante, Fireman Derek's Bake Shop, Fogo de Chao, Glass and Vine, Red Rooster Overtown, Stiltsville Fish Bar, Toro Toro, others, with more restaurants added daily.

For ticket information, click here.

CBS News Miami is a proud sponsor of the event.