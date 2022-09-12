Orange Blossom Classic game this year included bottled water donations for Jackson, Miss., residents

MIAMI - The matchup this year for the Orange Blossom Classic, the annual college football game between Jackson State University and Florida A&M University, was much more than just a football game.

As residents of Jackson, Miss., continue to grapple with an an ongoing water crisis that resulted when one of the capital city's two water treatment plants went offline last month after a heavy rainfall, fans, players and the Miami Gardens community came together to collect tens of thousands of bottled water..

Mississippi National Guard troops unload a pallets of water at the State Fair Grounds in Jackson, Mississippi, on September 2, 2022. - Residents of Jackson are enduring days without clean running water, with authorities urging those who still had supplies to shower with their mouths closed. The city, where 80 percent of the population is Black and poverty is rife, has been experiencing recurring water crises for years. But this week's ordeal plunged Jackson into an emergency, with days of major flooding disrupting the operation of a critical but aging water treatment plant. SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images

Organizers said they plan to distribute the water to families who have lacked access to clean water.

The water is expected to arrive at Jackson State University's Athletic Department Thursday, and from there will be distributed to students and the community.

Several posts on social media have shown muddy brown water flowing from home and business taps.

"With the Orange Blossom Classic, our tag line is One Big Community," said Kendra Bulluck, executive director of the group that stages the game, adding that the organization knew it needed to find a way to help Jackson's residents. "We wanted to make sure we sent them back with something that would help their situation."

The annual football game shines a spotlight on the Historic Black Colleges & Universities.

Hard Rock Stadium hosted this year's game.

"When they actually came in for game week, they had just left Jackson dealing with the water crisis, so this was kind of a welcomed distraction," Bulluck said.

According to reports, issues with the water treatment system in Jackson have come under scrutiny.

As it stands now, more than 150,000 people in the state's capital city lack access to clean drinking water.

"I don't know what that feels like," said Reggie Leon, vice mayor of Miami Gardens. "I can just imagine the need of water for children, kids, parents, and the elderly (and) for everyone."

Football fans, players and the Miami Gardens community donated about 300,000 water bottles that are being packed up in trailers and hauled off to Mississippi.

"They just happened to be here at the right time when this happened, and we wanted to show our respect and support by taking part and doing what we can to help them," says Leon.

Thanks to those who donated, relief, in the form of clean water, is on the way.

"Our goal is to assist them as long as they're going through this crisis as part of our One Big Community initiative," Bulluck said.