'Operation Heat Shield' designed to keep community safe, informed

MIAMI - South Florida law enforcement, emergency personnel, and other government agencies will carry out simultaneous training exercises this week to test their terrorism response.

The exercises are designed to keep the community safe and informed in case of a terror attack.

Organizers said, "The drills will offer regional first responders a series of unique and realistic drills designed around real-world scenarios that test unified command capabilities."

The full-scale exercises will be taking place at PortMiami, Miami International Airport and other parts of Miami-Dade County.

The drills will be supported by hundreds of participants and volunteers.

The goal of the operation, according to organizers is:

"To help reduce the region's vulnerability to a complex coordinated terrorist attack and further the ability of county and local partners to implement training programs and initiatives designed to improve terrorism response capabilities. The partnership and participation in Operation Heat Shield III ensures that we are better prepared to mitigate, respond to, and recover from a terrorist attack."

Training scenarios include everything from active shooters to acts of terrorism and other mass casualty situations.