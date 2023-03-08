Watch CBS News
Local News

'Operation Heat Shield' designed to keep community safe, informed

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - South Florida law enforcement, emergency personnel, and other government agencies will carry out simultaneous training exercises this week to test their terrorism response. 

The exercises are designed to keep the community safe and informed in case of a terror attack.

Organizers said, "The drills will offer regional first responders a series of unique and realistic drills designed around real-world scenarios that test unified command capabilities."

The full-scale exercises will be taking place at PortMiami, Miami International Airport and other parts of Miami-Dade County.   

The drills will be supported by hundreds of participants and volunteers.

The goal of the operation, according to organizers is:

"To help reduce the region's vulnerability to a complex coordinated terrorist attack and further the ability of county and local partners to implement training programs and initiatives designed to improve terrorism response capabilities. The partnership and participation in Operation Heat Shield III ensures that we are better prepared to mitigate, respond to, and recover from a terrorist attack."

Training scenarios include everything from active shooters to acts of terrorism and other mass casualty situations.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 9:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.