Operation Green Light allows for discounts on pending traffic tickets

MIAMI - Starting Friday, March 10th, drivers who have pending traffic tickets or a suspended driver's license can get a discount during Operarion Green Light.

"This happens once a year," said Luis Montaldo, the Miami-Dade clerk ad interim, while standing next to Hialeah's mayor and a city council when announcing the program in this city.

"We have an influx of a lot of new residents, don't know the laws per say, they believe that you can just get a car and start moving and don't understand the implications of what that might mean," said Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo during the press conference.

They did not provide information on how many people are driving with pending fines or a suspended license, but they did send a clear message: pay your ticket if you have something outstanding.

"I was going to pay $380, now I'm going to pay $293. It'll be over $100 of savings for me," said Pablo Barrios who left Hialeah traffic court after he found out he can come back friday and save money.

Green Light Operation program is from March 10th - March 19 in Miami-Dade courts will be open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

If you can only go on weekends, Saturday, the 11th is the only option, they will be open from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

If you cannot go to any of the courts to make a payment, you can log on to www.miamidadeclerk.gov and pay online.

According to county officials, people will also get the discount as long as the person pays by March 19th.