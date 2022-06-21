Operation Crossing Guard proves pricey for reckless drivers
FORT LAUDERDALE – Operation Crossing Guard is now over, and the results are pricey for some drivers.
The operation was an effort to crack down on reckless driving around train tracks.
BSO issued a total of 540 traffic violations along countywide railroad crossings. This included 157 citations for stopping on the tracks, 146 for driving around closed gates and 122 for stopping too close to closed gates.
The most expensive citations cost a little more than $200.
BSO teamed up with Brightline for the operation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.