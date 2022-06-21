Watch CBS News
Local News

Operation Crossing Guard proves pricey for reckless drivers

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE – Operation Crossing Guard is now over, and the results are pricey for some drivers.

The operation was an effort to crack down on reckless driving around train tracks.

BSO issued a total of 540 traffic violations along countywide railroad crossings. This included 157 citations for stopping on the tracks, 146 for driving around closed gates and 122 for stopping too close to closed gates.   

The most expensive citations cost a little more than $200.

BSO teamed up with Brightline for the operation.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 3:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.