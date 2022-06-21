Operation Crossing Guard proves pricey for reckless drivers

FORT LAUDERDALE – Operation Crossing Guard is now over, and the results are pricey for some drivers.

The operation was an effort to crack down on reckless driving around train tracks.

BSO issued a total of 540 traffic violations along countywide railroad crossings. This included 157 citations for stopping on the tracks, 146 for driving around closed gates and 122 for stopping too close to closed gates.

BSO and its law enforcement partners wrote more than 500 citations.



Remember:

🚨 Always pay attention to the posted railroad warning signs

🚨 You are never going to beat a train

🚨 At train tracks, look, listen and live#railwaystation #railwaysafety #railsafety #brightline pic.twitter.com/GOjz6cHOEj — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 20, 2022

The most expensive citations cost a little more than $200.

BSO teamed up with Brightline for the operation.