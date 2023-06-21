Watch CBS News
Trial begins in case of ex-Mami Gardens officer accused of police brutality

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial against a former Miami Gardens police officer accused of police brutality.

Jordy Martel is accused of forcibly arresting a woman outside of Tootsies Cabaret.

"The defendant, that man at that table while holding one of her arms with his hand, puts his knee on her neck while she was on her back and her stomach is only covered by this thin piece of material but his actions do not stop there," said a prosecutor. 

Martel faces two counts of official misconduct and four counts of battery.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 4:28 PM

