What's Open, What's Closed On Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

MIAMI - In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several offices and agencies will be closed on Monday, January 15th.

Federal, state, county, and municipal offices are closed.

Public schools are closed as are most colleges, and universities.

Miami-Dade and Broward courts are closed.

The stock market is closed.

Most banks are closed.

There is no mail delivery.

Libraries are closed.

There is no garbage collection in Miami-Dade.

There will be regular garbage, bulk, and recycling collections for Broward County customers. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should contact their city or hauler directly for scheduling information.

Metrobus, Metrorail, and Metromover will follow a regular schedule.

Broward County Transit will run a modified weekday bus schedule.

Tri-Rail will operate on a regular schedule.

Malls and supermarkets are open.